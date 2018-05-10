Wedding turns nightmare as three die on Pune-Mumbai Expressway due to tyre burst

The three people who passed away in the accident have been identified as Nitin Jamwal, Siddhesh Bede, and Nikhil Rao.

In a tragic incident reported from the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, as many as 3 people were killed in a road accident that also left 5 people critically injured. The car crashed into a wall while the entourage was travelling to Pune from Mumbai. The incident had occurred on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the people in the car were in their early 20s and all of the passengers were residents of Mumbai. The police also said that they were on their way to Pune to attend a wedding. As per the report, the police suspects that the driver lost control of the car as one of the tyres burst.

The three people who passed away in the accident have been identified as Nitin Jamwal, Siddhesh Bede, and Nikhil Rao. Those who remain in critical condition include Vaibhavi Sudrik, Jayashree Rathod Neeta Chinelkar, Akshay Chavan and Rupesh Jadhav.

Following the accident, the injured were taken to two different hospitals near Somatane Phata. While two of the deceased were declared brought dead, one passed away while he was being treated. The five people injured in the accident are reported to have suffered multiple fractures and serious injuries to the head.

The family members of the victims have been informed about the incident by the Police. The police have said that they will conduct a probe into the matter to find out the exact reason for the accident and the sequence of events leading to it.

As per the Pune Rural Police official, “There were eight passengers in the Maruti Ertiga, including the driver. The youths, who were from Kurla and Parel in Mumbai, were on their way to Pune to attend a wedding. Primary probe reveals that the driver lost control of the car after its rear tyre burst. The car went on to hit a wall on the Expressway.”