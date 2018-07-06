Wedding day woes! Bridegroom kept waiting but Limousine didn’t come – Check the fine firm paid

A firm was made to pay Rs 25,000 after it failed to send a limousine for a wedding. (Representational Image)

A firm was made to pay Rs 25,000 after it failed to send a limousine for a wedding. The incident took place in Borsad town, Anand District, of Gujarat. Ghulam Rasul Vohra had booked a limousine with Anand’s N Limousine International for his son and the bridegroom Shoeb for November 20, 2016. Two weeks prior to the wedding date, Vohra had paid the limousine company Rs 5,000 to book the vehicle. The charge for the limo was Rs 24,000 per day.

However, the company failed to send the limo on the scheduled day of the wedding. Both Shoeb and Vohra kept waiting for the vehicle. The wedding party finally went to the wedding destination in Anand in another vehicle, the Times of India reported.

Vohra took the company to the Anand district consumer court and demanded compensation of Rs 1 lakh. The reason for such a demand was cited by Vohra that the travel company had put him in an embarrassing situation in front of the guests because of its service. The claim included the Rs 5,000 booking amount paid to the company.

The company told the consumer court that Vohra had come to his office a week after he had booked the booking and demanded cancellation of the booking and return of the booking amount. The company refused to return the booking money and then the agitated Vohra created a ruckus in the office. The complainant rebutted the company’s claim and asserted that he had never cancelled the booking and had kept waiting for the limo on the wedding day. He alleged that the travel company cooked up the story, TOI reported.

The consumer court after hearing the case stated that the travel company’s owner did not give enough claim to prove its claims of the booking being cancelled. There must be a written request for it, but no substantiating material was provided to the court. The consumer court found that compensation of Rs 95,000 for mental agony was excessive and ordered the travel firm to pay the complainant Rs 25,000.