Weather update today: Thunderstorm, dust storm alert for Delhi, UP; monsoon fury hits Kerala, Northeast

Weather update today: Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya and coastal Karnataka today. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather forecast, Arunachal Pradesh, parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu will receive heavy precipitation on Friday. The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning for Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Bihar. A thunderstorm and duststorm alert has also been issued for Uttar Pradesh today.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall occurred in Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, according to private weather agency Skymet Weather Services. Assam’s Goalpara was the wettest place in the country recording 121 mm of rainfall, the weather agency said in its report. Meanwhile, a total of 11 flights from Chandigarh Airport have been cancelled due to poor visibility.

Twenty-two people were killed in weather-related incidents while torrential rains in northeast states rendered thousands homeless. Fifteen people were killed in dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and seven in rain-related incidents in Assam, Tripura and Manipur. In the northeast, torrential rains in the past three days have wreaked havoc in the region, with floods leaving thousands homeless in Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam. Two people were swept away by strong river currents in Tripura, while over 14,000 lost their homes as heavy downpour submerged parts of the state, officials said.

The situation in Assam has worsened with three people losing their lives and nearly 1.7 lakh people affected across seven districts. Landslides triggered by heavy downpour disrupted train services in Assam. Though no casualty has been reported, the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained, a North East Frontier Railway official said. Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Mizoram, cutting off Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Siaha districts in southern parts of the state from the rest of the country.

Monsoon fury also continued in Kerala, claiming 19 more lives in the last 24 hours as the toll in rain-related incidents has mounted to 43 since its onset late last month, official sources said.