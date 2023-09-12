Weather Update: IMD warns of landslides in Himachal, predicts rainfall in parts of Central and North India – Check complete forecast

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (September 11) said that light to moderate spells of rainfall at a few places with occasional intense spells over parts of East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

The Met Office also forecasted light to moderate spells of rainfall over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, North interior Karnataka and south interior Maharashtra.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall with possibility of landslide in Himachal

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain with a high possibility of landslide after September 13 in the hill state. In view of the situation, the Met office has also issued orange and yellow alerts for three days after September 13 in Himachal Pradesh.

The head of IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul informed that there has been less rainfall in the state during the past 24 hours, however, heavy showers are expected in the hill state after September 13.

“The visibility alert is there and for heavy rainfall, there will be yellow to orange alert in the state. The monsoon will be active for the next week. There is a possibility of snowfall in the higher reaches. The landslide possibility is high in the region…The foggy weather is expected, the Fog will continue in Kangra Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts of the state,” Paul informed.

Brace for hot, dry weather across Kashmir this week

Kashmir valley is expected to continue reeling under the record-breaking heat wave over the next week. IMD has advised people, especially the elderly and children, to take a lot of fluids. The IMD has forecast hot and dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union territories over the next week.

Srinagar experienced the hottest September day in 18 years on Sunday. According to the IMD data, Srinagar on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 degrees above normal.

“Since the past three to four days, Kashmir valley is experiencing a heat wave to severe heat wave. Same weather is likely to prevail for a week. People especially elderly and children are advised to drink lots of water and keep themselves hydrated,” the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said in a post on X.

Region-wise rainfall forecast for states

Northwest India is expected to experience a range of precipitation patterns in the coming days. On September 12, East Uttar Pradesh can anticipate light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall. Uttarakhand is forecasted to have rain from September 13-15.

Central India is poised for its share of rainfall and thunderstorms. On September 15, West Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. The weather system will then expand to cover East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from September 11-15, and Vidarbha from September 13-15.

In the eastern region, widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected today in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Bihar. Odisha will face these conditions from September 11-15, with Jharkhand joining in from September 13-15. Moreover, Odisha may witness isolated instances of very heavy rainfall from September 13-15.

Moving to the southern part of the country, Kerala & Mahe are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall today, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh will witness similar conditions on September 12 and 15 and Telangana from September 14-15.

The western region, including Konkan & Goa, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, should brace for light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning on September 15.