Weather update: IMD predicts warm conditions over Delhi; rainfall in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and THESE states for next few days – Details here

India’s diverse geographical landscape is set to experience a range of weather patterns over the next few days, with rainfall predictions covering the Northeast, East, Central, and South regions of the country. The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday (August 30) issued a weather update warning of rainfall in several states and Union Territories.

According to the IMD forecast, rainfall is likely in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar during the next three days. “Isolated heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and extreme south Peninsular India during the next 3-4 days.” IMD said in a release.

IMD issued a comprehensive weather forecast highlighting the weather predictions for the weekend as well and said that Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive rainfall on Saturday.

Moreover, the Met office said that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next 2 days. IMD also said that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over the remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days.

Warm conditions likely over Delhi next 4-5 days

The meteorological department said that warm and dry conditions are likely in the city over the next four to five days. Delhi’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, on Wednesday, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum 36.3 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Puducherry

The weather department in a statement said that heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Puducherry from August 30 to September 1. For Saturday and Sunday, the meteorological department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

IMD predicts rainfall in Northeast India

Assam and Meghalaya are bracing for light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, including isolated heavy rainfall on September 2-3. Similarly, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to witness rainfall over the next five days.

Increase rainfall activity across East India

The Met Department has predicted an increase in rainfall activity across East India, particularly starting from September 2. Regions including Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from August 30 to September 3, Gangetic West Bengal on September 2, and Odisha on September 2-3.

Light rainfall over Central India

Central India, specifically south Chhattisgarh, is set to receive light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in this region on September 2-3.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala to receive rainfall

Southern India is poised for varying degrees of rainfall across different states. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate scattered rainfall, including isolated heavy rainfall from August 30 to September 1. Similarly, Kerala can expect similar weather conditions on August 31.

On the other hand, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are projected to receive isolated heavy rainfall alongside light to moderate scattered rainfall on September 2-3.