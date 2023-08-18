Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and other states

As the current weather conditions continue to negatively affect the lives of thousands, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest bulletin has predicted heavy showers in many parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Manipur, and others.

As per the latest predictions by IMD, light to heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh on August 18 as well as between August 21 to 23 and West Uttar Pradesh between August 21 to 23. IMD also highlighted that weak monsoon conditions prevailed over most parts of India during the week, till August 16.

Light rain likely in Delhi for next few days

The national weather agency on Thursday said that the national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rainfall for the next four days. Delhiites also enjoyed light to moderate showers in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

IMD also added that the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the region is low as the monsoon line of the trough is moving away from Delhi.

After light rains in the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday, the water level of the Yamuna breached the danger mark once again. However, the water level dropped below the danger level today. The water level of the Yamuna was recorded at 203.92 metres at 7 am. The danger level of the river is 204.5 metres.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the Capital city settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, and the minimum temperature settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, one notch above the normal.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand weather prediction

There have been numerous landslides and cloudbursts in hill states – Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as a result of heavy rainfall. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the western Himalayan region, experienced extremely heavy rainfall on August 13-14.

According to IMD, the western end of the Monsoon Trough runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas and its eastern end runs south of its normal position. “The western end is likely to run close to the foothills of the Himalayas or north of its normal position and its eastern end is likely to be south of its normal position during most days of the week,” the weather department said in its forecast.

IMD forecasts ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in Odisha, issues orange alert

Owing to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the meteorological office has predicted very heavy rainfall at several places in Odisha till August 19. According to IMD, the cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a low-pressure area and an intense cloud band is now moving across coastal Odisha into the interior districts under its influence.

Under the influence of Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal; Intense cloud band moving across coastal Odisha into the interior districts may be seen in Paradip Radar. pic.twitter.com/oyUQrORIG8 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 17, 2023

This notification from the Met office prompted the state government to put the district authorities on alert. On Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Odisha monitored the conditions and said, “By 5.30 PM of Thursday, Khurda has received maximum rainfall of 78 mm followed by 67.8 mm in Keonjhar, 62.2 mm in Puri, 56.2 mm in Bhubaneswar, 56.2 mm in Titlagarh, 54 mm in Nabarangpur and 41,6 mm in Balasore.”

Weather forecast for Northeast

IMD in its latest weather bulletin also predicted rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 23.

“Light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 17th and 18th and Telangana on 18th and 19th August,” IMD said in its forecast.

Rainfall likely in southern and central parts of India

“Light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Chhattisgarh during 17th to 19th August; over East Madhya Pradesh on 18th, 19th, 22nd and 23rd and over Vidarbha on 18th and 19th; West Madhya Pradesh on 19th August, 2023,” IMD’s latest bulletin read.