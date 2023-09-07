The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to widespread rainfall in several states across the country. The states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity till September 10, 2023.

While, parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, North and South Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Karnataka will experience isolated heavy rainfall activity. The Met office also forecasted widespread rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. On June 06, 2023, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Shimla weather update:-

The hill station is expected to receive light rain today. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius. In a statement, Shimla Met Office said, “Light to Moderate Rainfall with Thunder and Lightning accompanied with hail at few places likely to occur in the districts of Sirmaur (Pachhad, Rajgarh, Nohra), Shimla (Kotkhai, Chopal, Cheta , Theog) and their adjoining areas.”

Delhi weather update:-

On Thursday, the national capital will experience partly cloudy skies. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 degrees Celsius.

Met Office asks fishermen not to venture into seas:-

The weather office has asked the fishermen not to venture into areas such as north Andaman Sea, Lakshadweep area and along Kerala-Karnataka coasts due to the prevailing Squally weather i.e. wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph. The areas such as Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea and Gulf of Mannar are expected to experience wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.