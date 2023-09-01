Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states – Check complete forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (August 31) predicted heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in various parts of India till September 3. According to the Met Office, an increase in rainfall activity over East and adjoining central India from September 2.

The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rainfall in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, Karaikal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands this week.

“Isolated heavy rainfall activity likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days; and extreme south Peninsular India during next 3 days,” IMD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, subdued rainfall activity is likely over the remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days. No rainfall is likely in North Indian states – Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and others.

The Met department also disclosed that isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning on September 3.

Addressing a press conference virtually, IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed that after subdued rainfall resulted in the country experiencing the driest August since 1901, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive over the weekend bringing rain to central and southern parts of the country.

According to Mohapatra, September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109 percent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.

IMD Director General also highlighted that above-normal maximum temperatures were likely to prevail over most parts of India, except over some areas in south peninsular region and some pockets of west-central India, where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

Mohapatra said above-normal minimum temperatures were likely over most parts of the country, except for some areas in extreme north India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely.

State-wise IMD weather forecast

Northeast India is expected to experience light to moderate scattered rainfall, becoming fairly widespread, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya this week. Similarly, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to encounter such weather conditions over the next five days.

Additionally, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated episodes of heavy rainfall is likely in parts of East India. This pattern is anticipated to prevail over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands for the next five days. Parts of West Bengal can expect these conditions on the 3rd of September, while Odisha will likely experience them from September 2-4.

Moreover, Central India is also poised to observe light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms and lightning. Chhattisgarh is particularly at risk of isolated instances of heavy rainfall on September 2-3.

In the Southern part of the country, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to receive light to moderate scattered rainfall, occasionally heavy till September 2. Kerala is also in line for a similar weather pattern till September 1. Today there is a chance of isolated very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Moreover, the northern coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on September 4.