Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over THESE states this week – Check complete forecast here

Most parts of northwest India are witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next few days.

IMD in its latest weather bulletin has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Uttarakhand and has also issued an orange alert for the hill state.

The Met Office also said that very heavy rainfall spell is likley over northeast India and Sikkim this week. “Monsoon Trough is active and runs south of its normal position. It is likely to shift northwards gradually towards north of its normal position during next 2-3 days,” the IMD stated.

IMD issues orange alert for Uttarakhand

IMD has forecast heavy rains in several Uttarakhand districts including the capital Dehradun.

The weather department issued an orange alert for five districts – Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts, while a yellow alert was issued for Haridwar, Tehri, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh districts.

Light rainfall likely in Delhi-NCR

The Met Department predicted light rainfall in some areas of the national capital for the next three days. However, the humidity, which has been persistent in Delhi and its nearby areas, will not reduce.

Light rainfall likely in Mumbai

The meteorological department has forecast light rain in parts of the financial capital today. Moreover, light to moderate showers are likely to continue lashing Mumbai as well as adjoining districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar till August 25.

Met Office predicts rainfall in parts of Himachal, UP and other states

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Himachal Pradesh between August 22 and 25 and over parts of Uttar Pradesh till August 25. IMD has predicted similar weather conditions over parts of Rajasthan on August 21 and 22, and Haryana-Chandigarh on August 22.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 23 and 24 and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Assam, Meghalaya to witness heavy showers

Meanwhile, parts of northeastern India like Assam and Meghalaya are also going to witness heavy rainfall this week. “Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 21st–25th and over Arunachal Pradesh during 23rd-25th August, 2023,” the weather agency said.