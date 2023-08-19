Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states including Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand – Check forecast here

Several parts of the country witnessed heavy rainfall over the last few days. The India Weather Department (IMD) has issued forecasts for many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur and others states.

According to the latest weather forecast by IMD, heavy rainfall activity is likely over East and adjoining central India till August 19. IMD said that the intensity of rainfall activity is expected to increase over northeast India from August 20.

The Met office predicted a fresh wet spell of heavy rain over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from August 20. As per the latest weather trends, subdued rainfall activity is expected to continue over the remaining parts of India during the next four to five days, said the weather department.

“The western end of the Monsoon Trough runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas and its eastern end runs south of its normal position. The eastern end is likely to shift northwards to the north of its normal position from 21st August,” the IMD stated.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi today

Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Saturday morning, bringing temperatures further down in the city. Showers brought much-needed relief to the city, which was witnessing sultry weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna in the national capital dropped below the danger level on Friday. It may be noted that the danger level of the river is 204.5 metres.

Light to moderate rainfall expected in Odisha for next 24 hours

Due to low pressure in the North-West Bay of Bengal, Odisha is likely to see rainfall in several districts in the next 24 hours. Under the influence of this low-pressure area, light to moderate rainfall is likely to hit in Odisha. As per the experts, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda are some of the places which will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

IMD scientist HR Biswas informed, “Rainfall activity will be witnessed for the next 24 hours. In most districts of Odisha, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. From tomorrow, rainfall activity is expected to reduce. From August 20, the rainfall activity will further reduce.”

Also Read Driest August since 1901 poses threat to standing crops

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand likely to see heavy rainfall

According to IMD’s forecast, except for today, light to moderate amounts of scattered to widespread rain, thunder, and lightning, along with a few isolated regions of heavy rain, are expected throughout Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh till August 23.

Rainfall activity to increase over northeast India

Several parts of northeast India including Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to witness heavy showers till August 22.

“Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh during 18 th -22 nd August, 2023,” said IMD.

Rain prediction for central India

Heavy rainfall activity is likely over central India today. According to the forecast, moderate widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on August 19.

Additionally, moderate to strong thunderstorms, and lightning are anticipated for Vidarbha as well, stated the weather office. This week, there is a good chance that the rest of central India will see mild to moderate amounts of scattered or widespread rainfall.