Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several areas; Orange Alert issued in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim – Full forecast here

Heavy rainfall has been lashing parts of India for over several days now and the latest prediction by the Indian meteorological Department (IMD) paints a similar picture for several regions in the Indian states over the coming days.

As per the Indian meteorological Department’s latest prediction on August 19, heavy rainfall is expected over the Sub-Himalayan regions in West Bengal and Sikkim over the next five days. Several regions in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will also be experiencing heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Heavy Rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha

The agency has predicted the chances of heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

The low pressure area which earlier lay over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coast has now moved to lie over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood areas. It is expected to move west-northwards across central parts of north Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted for regions in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy rainfall in some areas. The isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over Uttarakhand on August 21 and 22, while the same has been said for Himachal Pradesh for August 20 and 21.

An orange alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh from August 19 to 21, while the same has been announced for Uttarakhand for August 19 to 23.

East India to see heavy rainfall in several areas

As per the agency’s prediction, West Bengal and Sikkim could witness light to moderate rainfall coupled with isolated heavy rainfall over the Sub-Himalayan regions over the next five days.

An Orange Alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 22 and 23 in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Bihar and Odisha on August 23.

Besides this, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have also been put under Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 22 and 23.

Heavy rainfall very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh

The coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh could see heavy rainfall activity from August 19 to 23, while light to moderate rainfall could hit other regions in the state. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will be battling hot and humid weather for two days.