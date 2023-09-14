The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for several states in India for the next two to three days. According to a statement issued by IMD on Wednesday (September 13), heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Odisha, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh today.

The weather office has also predicted heavy rains over parts of Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, west Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Telangana today.

Light rain likely in Delhi today

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Thursday. According to the data shared by the Meterological department, the relative humidity on Wednesday at 8.30 am was 91 per cent and 67 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius yesterday, two notches above the season’s average, even as IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a light rain or drizzle later. According to Met Office, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

Region-wise weather forecast

Northwest India: Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected, with isolated heavy falls likely. Uttarakhand should brace for these conditions from September 14th to the 16th, followed by rainfall in Southwest Uttar Pradesh on September 15th and 16th. Moreover, Southeast Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan can expect showers from September 15th to the 17th of September.

Central India: Anticipate light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha should prepare for these conditions from September 13th to the 17th, while West Madhya Pradesh can expect them from September 14th to the 17th. Chhattisgarh may experience showers from the 13th to 15th of September.

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely in specific areas, including south Chhattisgarh on September 13th and 14th, East Madhya Pradesh on September 14th and 15th, West Madhya Pradesh on September 15th and 16th, and Vidarbha from September 14th to the 16th of September.

East India: Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are on the horizon, with isolated heavy rainfall. Odisha, Jharkahand, Gangetic West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to experience rainfall in the next two days. IMD also said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely in Odisha on the 13th of September, with very heavy rainfall on the 14th.

South India: Light to moderate rainfall is expected, with isolated heavy rainfall in parts of southern India. Coastal Andhra Pradesh can anticipate showers on 13th, while Telangana is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall from the 13th to the 15th of September.

West India: Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are in the forecast, with isolated heavy rainfall. Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada should prepare for these conditions from the 15th to the 17th of September. The Met Office also said that isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on the 16th and 17th of September.

Northeast India: Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are expected, with isolated heavy rainfall. Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura may experience these conditions on September 13th and 14th.