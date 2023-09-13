Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for six districts in Odisha, predicts rains in Delhi and THESE states – Check complete forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various states over the next four days. States that are likely to witness showers are Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha among others.

IMD also said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha today, while very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on September 14. The weather department has issued a red alert for six districts in Odisha – Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Kandhamal.

Cloudy sky with light rain in Delhi

Delhiites are likely to get some respite from humidity as IMD has predicted fresh spells of rain today in the national capital. The Met Office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in Delhi.

Also Read IMD predicts ‘normal’ rainfall in September

Moreover, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a notch above the season’s average. According to the data shared by IMD, the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent and 73 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Heavy rains likely in Odisha

IMD informed that a fresh low-pressure area is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and due to it, heavy rains are likely in parts of Odisha till September 15. Heavy rains are likely in several parts of Odisha, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, among others.

The current weather conditions indicate that widespread rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are likely in some districts over the next two to three days, IMD said. The meteorological office also warned that flash floods and water logging conditions may occur in low-lying areas, while landslides may occur in hilly areas due to the heavy downpour.

Region-wise weather forecast

Northwest India – Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in this region. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in southern parts of Uttar Pradesh and over Uttarakhand from September 13-16.

Central India – Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in East Madhya Pradesh from September 12-16. Vidarbha is likely to experience these conditions from September 13-16. Chhattisgarh can expect these conditions till September 15. West Madhya Pradesh may experience them from September 14-16.

East India – Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in Odisha September 15. Jharkhand can expect these conditions from September 13-15. Gangetic West Bengal may experience them till September 14, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to experience these conditions on September 15-16.

South India – Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected in this region. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh today. Telangana may experience these conditions on September 12-16.

West India – Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in Konkan & Goa on September 16. Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may experience these conditions on September 15-16.

Northeast India – Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall are expected in this region. Assam & Meghalaya can expect these conditions today, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may experience them till September 16.