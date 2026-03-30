Weather update: The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts across Uttar Pradesh for March 30 and 31, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and possible hailstorm activity in multiple districts. The weather department said wind speeds could reach up to 60 kmph in some areas, accompanied by moderate to heavy rain.

According to the IMD, the current spell of unstable weather is being driven by an active western disturbance, which is expected to keep rainfall and storm activity in place until March 31. This system is likely to bring down maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius across parts of the state.

Orange Alert in Western Uttar Pradesh

Several districts in western Uttar Pradesh have been placed under an orange alert, indicating a higher risk of severe weather conditions. These include Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Sambhal, Badaun, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Kasganj.

Experts have cautioned that these regions may witness moderate thunderstorms along with strong winds reaching up to 60 kmph. Isolated hailstorm activity is also likely, which could cause localised damage to crops and infrastructure.

Yellow Alert for Central and Eastern Districts

A yellow alert has been issued for several other districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etawah and Auraiya.

These areas are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and wind speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph.

The IMD has indicated that weather conditions are likely to stabilise from April 1 onwards, with rainfall activity decreasing and temperatures gradually rising by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

Crop Damage Raises Concern

Meanwhile, officials have reported significant agricultural losses due to recent unseasonal rainfall. Data till March 28 shows that hailstorms damaged crops spread over 244.23 hectares in 21 districts. However, the impact of excess rainfall has been far more severe, affecting crops across 4,053.11 hectares in 17 districts.

The most extensive damage occurred during the spell of heavy rain between March 15 and March 22, raising fresh concerns among farmers as another round of adverse weather approaches.

Standing crops such as wheat, mustard and pulses, which are close to harvest, are particularly vulnerable. Experts have warned that continued rain and strong winds could lead to grain loss and deterioration in quality.

Farmers have been advised to harvest mature crops at the earliest, avoid irrigation during periods of strong winds and ensure proper storage and drainage systems to minimise further losses.

Beyond Uttar Pradesh, similar weather patterns are expected across northwest India. The western Himalayan region is likely to witness light to moderate rain or snowfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next two days. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and parts of Rajasthan are also expected to experience scattered rainfall and storm activity, with another wet spell forecast in early April.