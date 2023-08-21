The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over east and northeast India from August 22. According to IMD, very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya till August 23.

“Monsoon Trough is active and runs south of its normal position. It is likely to shift gradually northwards from 21st August,” said IMD in a statement.

The Met Office also added that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over Southern parts of Peninsular India and Gujarat during the next three to five days.

Met warns of heavy rain in Himachal from August 22-24

The weather department in its forecast said that heavy to very Heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next 5 days. IMD has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain in Himachal on August 21. The Met also warned of a moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Chamba and Mandi districts and predicted a wet spell till August 26.

According to the Met Office, moderate fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall in some places is likely over Himachal Pradesh between August 21-24, and over Uttarakhand between August 20-24.

IMD issues heavy rain alert in NE for next 5 days

The Met Office issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the northeastern states of the country for the next five days. IMD also highlighted that except for two northeastern states – Manipur and Mizoram, the rest have received normal rainfall this monsoon season.

“Moisture incursion due to strong low-level southerly/ southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast is very likely. Under its influence, rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall/ thunderstorms with lightning is very likely over NE region during the next 4-5 days,” the weather department said in a statement.

Heavy rain lashes Punjab, Haryana

Heavy rainfall lashed Chandigarh and nearby states on Sunday, leading to the mercury dropping a few notches. The weather office said that the rain brought relief to people from the sultry conditions.

Meanwhile, Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana were also lashed by rain. According to the weather office, more rain has been forecast in Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.

IMD issues orange alert for parts of Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh’s regional meteorological department on Sunday issued a warning for ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in parts of the state for the next 24 hours. Part of Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing continuous rain for the last two days due to a low-pressure area above the north East in MP.

According to IMD’s latest forecast, heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan for the next 2-3 days.