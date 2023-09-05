scorecardresearch
Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana, Kerala and THESE states – Check forecast

IMD said active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Peninsular India, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next five days.

Written by Shipra Parashar
WEATHER UPDATE
Increase in rainfall activity is very likely over Madhya Pradesh between September 5-8 and over Gujarat on September 7-8. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The meteorological department also said that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over Peninsular India, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next five days. Moreover, an increase in rainfall activity is very likely over Madhya Pradesh between September 5-8 and over Gujarat on September 7-8. 

Delhi reels under intense heat

The Met Office has forecast a generally cloudy sky in the national capital on Tuesday with the possibility of very light rain at night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius in the Capital city.

The meteorological department said, there is no indication of rain in the city until September 6. According to the weather forecast, the temperature and humidity levels will remain high during this period.

Orange alert issued for parts Kerala 

As heavy rains lashed many parts of Kerala, the weather department issued an Orange alert in two districts of the southern state. IMD issued an Orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for today. An Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm.

Moderate rain is likely in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts, said the Met Office. 

IMD issues Orange alert for Telangana

The meteorological department issued an Orange alert on Monday in Telangana predicting moderate rains in most places during the next three days. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued in many districts of the state including Sangareddy, Medak and some parts of Jagitial, Karimnagar, Pedapally and adjoining areas.

According to Dr K Nagaratna, Director at Metrological centre, Hyderabad, “At present the upper air circulation indicates cyclonic circulation over West Central Bay and adjoining areas of Andhra Pradesh. This is likely to intensify into low-pressure areas in the next 24 hours. There is a trough extending from the North-East Bay of Bengal to Andhra Pradesh. Under its influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains in most places during the next three days and many places thereafter.” 

Showers likely in West Bengal, Odisha and other states 

In East India, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by widespread thunderstorms and lightning is expected over Gangetic West Bengal on September 4-5. Odisha will witness similar weather patterns from September 4-7, while the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are poised for these conditions from September 4-8. Isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are also anticipated in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Bihar on September 4, as well as in Odisha on September 4-5. 

Central India is bracing for light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall in various states. Vidarbha will experience these conditions from September 4-8, while Chhattisgarh is expected to witness them from September 4-7. East Madhya Pradesh is likely to encounter the weather system from September 5-8, and West Madhya Pradesh from September 6-8. Isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are also in the forecast for Chhattisgarh on September 4-5, as well as for Vidarbha on September 5-6.

Northeast India is likely to witness light to moderate scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated instances of heavy rainfall activity in Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 7-8. Meanwhile, Northwest India, specifically East Uttar Pradesh on September 6-7, as well as Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on September 8, is expected to receive light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms, with isolated episodes of heavy rainfall.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 09:01 IST

