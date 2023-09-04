Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for several states today – Forecast here

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the country on Monday (September 4). According to IMD’s latest weather forecast, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

The Met Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for various parts of Telangana for today.

No rain for Delhi till Sept 6

According to IMD, there is no indication of rain in Delhi until September 6. The weather forecast informed that the temperature and humidity levels will remain high during this period.

Also Read Rain deficit may hit rural revival

According to the prediction from the Met Office, the national capital will witness persistent cloud cover for the next five days. Moreover, strong winds may offer some respite from the high temperatures in Delhi-NCR.

IMD predicts widespread rainfall in Odisha

Parts of Odisha are going to witness heavy widespread rainfall for the next 48 hours. According to Senior Scientist Uma Shankar Das, thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha and coastal Odisha.

“Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha…Five districts are warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall: Dhenkanal, Angul, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Kandhamal…People have been warned to take safe shelter during lightning and thunderstorms…People should stay away from trees and water bodies,” Das said.

Also Read IMD predicts ‘normal’ rainfall in September

Additionally, as per the latest weather predictions, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next 4 to 5 days in some districts of Odisha.

Statewise weather prediction

In the eastern part of India, a range of weather conditions is likely for the next few days. Parts of West Bengal will experience light to moderate rainfall, widespread thunderstorms, and lightning on September 3-4. Odisha, on the other hand, will witness similar weather patterns from September 3-7.

Meanwhile, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands can anticipate rain and thunderstorms from September 3-5, with isolated heavy rainfall on September 4. In Odisha, isolated heavy rainfall is also likely from September 3-5 and again on September 7.

Moving to South India, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall with widespread showers and occasional heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, and Telangana from September 3-7. Coastal & South Interior Karnataka will experience similar conditions on September 6-7, while North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema will see these conditions today. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days, and in Telangana from September 3-5.

In Central India, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is likely in West Madhya Pradesh on September 6-7, in East Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha from September 5-7, and in Chhattisgarh from September 3-7. South Chhattisgarh may experience isolated heavy rainfall on September 5.

According to the latest weather forecast by IMD, Konkan & Goa will experience light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall from September 3-7, while Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada will see similar conditions from September 5-7.

Finally, in Northeast India, the Met Office has predicted light to moderate scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated instances of heavy rainfall in Assam & Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 6-7.