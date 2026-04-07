Delhi residents woke up to a cooler Tuesday morning as rain lashed several parts of the national capital. The city is gearing up for more showers today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for thunderstorms and light rain.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Tuesday, April 7, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by light rain and gusty winds. These conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday. For April 8, a yellow alert has been issued, indicating continued chances of thunderstorms with light rain and gusty winds.

The weather department has also forecast isolated hailstorm activity over Delhi on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is likely to occur at many places of Delhi and NCR,” IMD said on Tuesday in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

07/04/2026: 06:10 IST; Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is likely to occur at many places of Delhi and NCR. pic.twitter.com/hW5iOEB0jw — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 7, 2026

What is the reason behind weather change?

The shift in weather is attributed to changing wind patterns and the influence of a western disturbance, which is expected to bring intermittent cloud cover and isolated rainfall across the national capital region, PTI reported.

This fresh spell of rain is likely to lower temperatures, with the maximum expected around 31°C and the minimum near 20°C. Temperatures are predicted to rise again from April 10.

What will be the minimum temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain below normal across Delhi. Safdarjung recorded 20.6°C on Tuesday morning. The IMD predicts that maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi today will range between 30–32°C and 19–21°C, respectively. While the minimum will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C), the maximum is expected to be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C).

The IMD has cautioned that thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds could temporarily reach speeds of 60 kmph, accompanied by dust-laden surface winds. Residents have been urged to take necessary precautions.

Sunny skies in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is witnessing a bright and sunny day, with the current temperature at 24°C and a gentle westerly breeze blowing at 5 mph. The mercury is expected to climb to a high of 34°C under clear skies, while nighttime will bring cooler conditions with temperatures dipping to around 21°C, accompanied by occasional clouds.

Warm and humid conditions persist in Mumbai

Mumbai is experiencing a sunny day with the temperature at 26°C, though it feels closer to 28°C due to high humidity levels of 70%. The day is expected to remain sunny with a peak of 29°C, before transitioning into a partly cloudy night with temperatures settling at 26°C.

Winds from the northwest may strengthen to 12 mph. While conditions will largely stay dry, there is a slight 5% chance of rain during the night.

Rain possibility in West Bengal

West Bengal began the day on a partly sunny note, with the current temperature at 26°C and light southwest winds at 5 mph. The temperature is likely to rise to 32°C during the day, but changing weather patterns could bring rainfall, with a 35% chance during the day and 15% at night.

By evening, skies are expected to clear, bringing temperatures down to around 22°C. Humidity levels hover near 60%, and the UV index remains high at 9.