India is seeing a mix of weather conditions on April 5, with rain, thunderstorms, snowfall in the hills and rising heat in many plains and coastal regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While western disturbances are affecting North India, southern and western parts of the country are continuing to experience warm and humid conditions.

An active western disturbance is currently influencing the Himalayan region. Because of this, higher areas of Jammu and Kashmir may receive light snowfall, while nearby regions are likely to see rain and thunderstorms. The impact of this system may also extend to the northern plains, bringing cloudy skies and occasional showers.

IMD issues red and orange alerts

The IMD has issued red alerts for parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Chhatarpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh, and Vidisha. These areas may witness thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds of around 60 kmph, and heavy rainfall. Orange alerts have also been issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, where thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and moderate rain are expected.

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Across North India, states such as Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to experience cloudy skies with intermittent rain or thunderstorms. These weather conditions may bring some relief from rising temperatures and delay the onset of intense summer heat.

Delhi-NCR weather today

In Delhi-NCR, the day is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with chances of light rain or thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures may hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures could stay around 17 to 19 degrees. Strong winds and brief thunder activity may keep temperatures slightly below normal.

Chennai weather today

In Chennai, the weather will remain warm and humid, which is typical for this time of year. Daytime temperatures may reach 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of localised thunderstorms in nearby areas.

Mumbai weather today

Mumbai is expected to stay hot and humid, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures may range between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, and high humidity could make it feel warmer.

Hyderabad weather today

Hyderabad may see partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in surrounding areas. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with brief cloud cover offering some relief.

Karnataka weather today

In Karnataka, including Bengaluru, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds may occur, especially in the evening. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius, with increasing cloud cover later in the day.

Uttar Pradesh weather today

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh may witness cloudy skies along with scattered rain or thunderstorms, particularly in western and central regions. These changes are mainly due to the ongoing western disturbance affecting North India.

Rajasthan weather today

Rajasthan is likely to see mixed weather conditions. While western regions may remain warm and dry, eastern parts could experience light rain or thunderstorms. Temperatures across the state may range between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir weather today

In Jammu and Kashmir, higher altitude areas may receive light snowfall, while plains are likely to get rain or thunderstorms due to the active weather system.

Ahmedabad weather today

Ahmedabad is expected to have partly cloudy skies with warm daytime temperatures around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover has slightly lowered temperatures below the seasonal average.

Punjab weather today

Punjab may also see cloudy weather, with occasional drizzle or thunderstorms in some areas. Recent light rain in cities like Ludhiana has helped bring down temperatures and offered some relief from the heat.

The reason behind this unseasonal rain is a strong and active western disturbance. This system carries moisture from the Mediterranean region toward India. When this moisture-laden air meets the warm air over the plains, it leads to the formation of large thunderclouds. These clouds result in sudden rain, lightning, and thunderstorms. This time, the system is more intense and widespread, which is why many parts of North India are experiencing unusual weather for this time of year.