Delhi woke up on Friday, April 3, with pleasant cloudy weather and light winds. The early morning temperature is around 23°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for severe weather in North and West India on April 3. States like Delhi, Punjab, and Maharashtra may see heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail.

Weather conditions are also expected to worsen in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with strong winds of 50 to 70 kmph and rain likely over the next three days.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana to see rough weather

The IMD has also warned about thunderstorms and possible hailstorms in some places. In the northern plains, including Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, the weather is expected to turn worse on April 3. A strong Western Disturbance is approaching, which may bring thunderstorms and winds of 50-60 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 70 kmph.

Rain along with thunderstorms is likely, and some areas may also see hail. Day temperatures are expected to drop noticeably, while the mountains may receive snowfall. Jammu and Kashmir could see heavy rain and hail in isolated areas.

IMD issues Red, Orange alerts in Madhya Pradesh

The IMD has issued orange alerts in several districts, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 40 to 60 kmph, along with moderate rainfall. In Madhya Pradesh, districts like Agar-Malwa, Betul, Hoshangabad, Khargone, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Shajapur, and Ujjain may be affected.

In Haryana, areas such as Bhiwani and Hisar are also under orange alert. People have been advised to stay alert, avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, and take precautions against lightning.

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Additionally, short-term warnings (nowcasts) have been issued for the next few hours in some places. Red alerts have been sounded in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Dewas, Khandwa, and Ratlam, where very heavy rain, strong winds of around 60 kmph, and intense thunderstorms with lightning are highly likely.

How’s the weather in Bengaluru today?

Bengaluru is witnessing warm weather on April 3, with the temperature currently at 30.38°C. The day is expected to see a low of 22.29°C and a high of 33.94°C. Humidity levels are around 25%, while winds are blowing at a speed of 25 km/h.

On Saturday, April 4, the city is likely to record temperatures between 23.75°C and 32.78°C, with humidity slightly increasing to 31%. Overall, it’s going to be a hot day, so it’s advisable to plan outdoor activities carefully. Those who are sensitive to heat should take precautions and opt for light clothing while staying hydrated. Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru stands at 138, which falls in the moderate category.

Rain and snow likely in hill states

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to receive light to moderate rain, which may become heavy from April 3 onwards. Lower regions will see rainfall, while higher areas may experience fresh and heavy snowfall as the weather system becomes stronger over the weekend. Across northwest India, daytime temperatures may fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

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In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the weather is expected to worsen slightly later. While Friday may remain relatively calm, conditions could turn rough from Saturday. Rain is likely in Uttar Pradesh between April 3 and 5, with thunderstorms and strong winds of 50 to 70 kmph expected on April 4 and 5. In Bihar, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely on April 5 and 6, with wind speeds reaching 50 to 60 kmph in several districts.

The impact of this weather system will also be felt in western India, especially in Maharashtra and the Marathwada region, where alerts for thunderstorms and hailstorms have been issued for April 3. Recent storms in Pune and nearby areas have already caused damage. Parts of central India, including Madhya Pradesh, are also likely to see rain and possible hailstorms.