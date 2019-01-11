Weather today: Heavy snowfall shuts down Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Delhi AQI remains in ‘poor’ category

On Friday, Srinagar recorded minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.0 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 as the minimum temperatures. (Photo Source: ANI)

Weather today: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the lower edge of the ‘ poor’ category on Friday. The prominent pollutants PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres) and PM10 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of fewer than 10 micrometres) were both in the ‘poor’ category near Lodhi Road area, news agency ANI reported.

ANI TWEET:

Air Quality Index of Delhi’s Lodhi Road area; prominent pollutants PM 2.5 at 226 and PM 10 at 234, both in the “poor” category pic.twitter.com/Rcx64gWkDo — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

The overall PM2.5 level in Delhi was recorded at 226 which falls in the ‘ poor’ category while the PM10 level was recorded at 234 under ‘moderate’ category, SAFAR said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the minimum temperature is expected to hover around six degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to be 21 degrees Celsius. IMD has predicted mist in the city. The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at six degrees Celsius on Thursday, a notch below the season’s average. The Met department said humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

The strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed on Friday due to heavy snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel. It is to be noted that the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was open for one way traffic on Wednesday with vehicles moving one-way from Srinagar to Jammu. On Friday, Srinagar recorded minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.0 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 as the minimum temperatures. Leh town recorded minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, while Drass was the coldest in the state with minus 15.2.

ANI TWEET:

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar-Jammu national highway closed due to heavy snowfall on both sides of Jawahar Tunnel pic.twitter.com/5cMU5Y454N — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

The maximum temperature in Drass on Thursday was minus 9.1 degrees Celsius. Kashmir is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day harshest period of winter when snowfall is quite frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. The Chillai-Kalan ends on January 31.

Also Read: Cold conditions prevail in the capital, air quality remains in ‘poor’ category

PUNJAB AND HARYANA

Cold wave continued in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with Adampur being the coldest place at 1.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Dense fog was witnessed at several places in both the states, including Ludhiana and Hisar. An official of the Met department said Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved cold weather conditions. Chandigarh recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest and recorded minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.