Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog for the second day in a row on Tuesday (February 3), with visibility dropping sharply in many parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of dense to very dense fog.

This comes a day after the city recorded its coldest February day in the last four years. On Monday, dense fog and severe cold conditions were felt from early morning. At the Safdarjung weather station, the maximum temperature was recorded at 17.5°C, which is 4.8 degrees below normal and the lowest for February since 2022.

Delhi: A thick layer of dense fog engulfed the area, significantly reducing visibility pic.twitter.com/oDkUGi20c0 — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2026

In the morning, visibility in areas like Palam and Safdarjung fell to as low as 100 metres. The poor visibility affected traffic and slowed down movement in several parts of the national capital.

Western disturbance triggers Rain in north India

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is expected in the morning, and the sky will remain cloudy for most of the day. The rain and thick clouds will make the weather feel colder, giving people a chilly start to the day.

Dense fog is also likely in the morning, which can reduce visibility in many parts of the city. This may affect road traffic and flight services, especially during early hours. The current western disturbance has already caused rain in several areas of north India.

Rain alerts issued for Delhi and nine other states

Apart from Delhi, rain and thunderstorm alerts have been issued for nine other states. Authorities have advised people to be careful, especially while driving in foggy conditions, as low visibility could slow down traffic during peak hours.

Earlier, authorities issued a red alert for North, Central, North East, East, New Delhi, Shahdara, South, and South East Delhi. At the same time, an orange alert was issued for North West, West, and South West Delhi.