Residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to light rain and thunderstorms on Sunday morning, bringing some relief from the recent heat in the national capital and nearby areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of moderate rainfall, gusty winds and lightning.

The temperature at Safdarjung, which is considered the city’s base weather station, was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius at around 7:30 am. The light drizzle came along with strong winds, flashes of lightning and a slight chill in the air, making the weather more pleasant for residents.

#WATCH | Weather turns pleasant in Delhi as the city wakes up to light showers this morning. Visuals from Ferozeshah Road. pic.twitter.com/KlKC3GoOCX — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

IMD issues yellow alert for Noida

An orange alert has been issued not only for Delhi but also for Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been announced for the nearby Noida region.

According to the IMD, this means that light to moderate rainfall is expected, with surface wind speeds likely to remain below 40 kmph.

Western disturbance behind rainfall

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, told news agency PTI on Saturday that some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi may receive rainfall over the next two days.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg) pic.twitter.com/xicQKSN43u — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

“Due to a western disturbance approaching the western Himalayas, cyclonic activity has developed over central Pakistan adjoining Punjab and Haryana. As a result, parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall over the next two days. This is expected to be the season’s first pre-monsoon rain, which has arrived about 10 days earlier than usual,” he said.

IMD also shared an update on Saturday on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, predicting rain on March 15 and 16. “Western Disturbance is likely to impact the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains on 15–16 March,” the weather department wrote.

⚠️ IMD Weather Warning ! Western Disturbance is likely to impact the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains on 15–16 March. ⛈️ Isolated thunderstorms

⚡ Lightning activity

💨 Gusty winds

🌨️ Possibility of hailstorms

Residents and travelers are advised to stay updated… pic.twitter.com/kx6LwNcv8V — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 14, 2026

Temperature likely to remain moderate

The weather forecast also indicates that the minimum temperature could remain between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius by Monday.

The maximum temperature is expected to stay between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius by Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department.