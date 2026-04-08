An active western disturbance is set to influence weather conditions across large parts of north, central and east India, with April 8 likely to bring rain, thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm activity in several regions. Delhi and nearby areas are expected to remain under the impact of this system, while parts of the Himalayan belt, east India and central India are also likely to see intense weather conditions. The IMD has said the temperatures during daytime across much of northwest, central and east India are expected to stay below normal to near normal over the next few days before gradually rising later.

Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh under orange alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh for April 8, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorm activity and strong winds at isolated places. In Delhi, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast a generally cloudy sky with spells of very light to light rain during the day. Thunderstorm and lightning are also likely, along with winds of 30-40 kmph that may gust up to 50 kmph in the morning and again later in the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 25 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 16 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals are from Shanti Path. pic.twitter.com/vkgK7czror — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2026

Rain was also reported from parts of the national capital and adjoining Noida, with visuals emerging from areas including Shanti Path, Vasant Vihar flyover and Noida Sector 115.

Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh may see hailstorm and rain activity



Beyond Delhi-NCR, the weather system is expected to affect a wide stretch of the country. Light to moderate rain or snowfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh may also receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on April 8. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan are also likely to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorm activity and strong winds.

Hailstorm conditions are expected at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 8. In east India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are also likely to experience unsettled weather, with forecasts pointing to thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and, in some areas, heavy rainfall or hail. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also expected to see rain-linked storm activity, with hail likely at isolated locations in Madhya Pradesh on April 8.