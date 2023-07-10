scorecardresearch
Weather news Live Updates: Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh, bridges, cars washed away in flash floods

Heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and other parts of North India have resulted in severe waterlogging, flash floods and loss of lives in these regions. Check live weather updates here.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Submerged Panchvaktra Temple in swollen Beas river due to heavy monsoon rainfall in Mandi district on Sunday. (Image: PTI)
India weather news live updates: Heavy rains pounded several parts of North India over the weekend, killing at least 19 in cases of floods and landslides across regions. The worst hit areas were Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts in Uttarakhand and ten districts of Himachal Pradesh as water levels rose in all major rivers, and floods and landslides battered the hill states.

Frightening images of the chaos – vehicles floating like paper boats, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins – were shared online by people from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

Weather live updates: Here are the updates on rain fury in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR

11:00 (IST) 10 Jul 2023
‘Water level in Yamuna expected to breach danger mark tomorrow’: AAP’s Atishi

“The water level in Yamuna River is expected to breach the danger mark by 11 am tomorrow (Tuesday). I have come here to monitor preparation for the evacuation plan,” Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said. (PTI)

10:33 (IST) 10 Jul 2023
Rain warning in Delhi today, weather may improve from July 12

Heavy rains are on the cards for Delhi on Monday as well, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin showed. On Sunday, heavy rains, flooding and traffic battered the national capital. Have a look at the weather prediction over the week:

(Source: IMD)

10:31 (IST) 10 Jul 2023
Uttarakhand weather: Orange alert in 13 districts today, nine dead so far

At least nine people have died in Uttarakhand due to floods and landslides in the state. An orange alert has been issued across 13 districts today, and heavy clouds have emerged in Uttarkashi, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Nainital.

10:31 (IST) 10 Jul 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair meet over rain, flooding in city

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting on Monday to discuss the weather situation in the city. Delhi witnessed heavy downpours, flooding, waterlogging, and traffic on Sunday. The water level in Yamuna also rose as more than one lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathnikund barrage. The meeting will be attended by MCD officials and flood control department officials.

10:29 (IST) 10 Jul 2023
Himachal Pradesh news: Chandigarh-Manali highway closed following massive landslides

The Chandigarh-Manali national highway has been closed following massive landslides in Mandi. This has led to tourists being stranded in the area. However, there have been no casualties.

10:27 (IST) 10 Jul 2023
Delhi weather: Water level in Yamuna inching closer to warning mark

The water level in Yamuna was recorded at 203.33 metres at Old Railway Bridge on Monday morning. The warning level of the river is 204.50 metres, news agency ANI reported. On Sunday, 2.79 lakh cusecs of water was released from Hathinkund Barrage into the river.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1678257067562508290

10:25 (IST) 10 Jul 2023
Himachal weather: Cloud burst in Thunag causes flash floods | VIDEO

A video shows flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Thunag caused by a cloud burst. The video shows logs of wood flowing in muddy waters passing between houses in the area. Have a look:

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1678255519289724928

Heavy rain is expected in Delhi on Monday as well. A flood warning was issued by the state government, as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 10:21 IST

