Weather news Live Updates: Monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh, bridges, cars washed away in flash floods

India weather news live updates: Heavy rains pounded several parts of North India over the weekend, killing at least 19 in cases of floods and landslides across regions. The worst hit areas were Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts in Uttarakhand and ten districts of Himachal Pradesh as water levels rose in all major rivers, and floods and landslides battered the hill states.
Frightening images of the chaos – vehicles floating like paper boats, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins – were shared online by people from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.
Weather live updates: Here are the updates on rain fury in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR
“The water level in Yamuna River is expected to breach the danger mark by 11 am tomorrow (Tuesday). I have come here to monitor preparation for the evacuation plan,” Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said. (PTI)
Heavy rains are on the cards for Delhi on Monday as well, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin showed. On Sunday, heavy rains, flooding and traffic battered the national capital. Have a look at the weather prediction over the week:
(Source: IMD)
At least nine people have died in Uttarakhand due to floods and landslides in the state. An orange alert has been issued across 13 districts today, and heavy clouds have emerged in Uttarkashi, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Nainital.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting on Monday to discuss the weather situation in the city. Delhi witnessed heavy downpours, flooding, waterlogging, and traffic on Sunday. The water level in Yamuna also rose as more than one lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathnikund barrage. The meeting will be attended by MCD officials and flood control department officials.
The Chandigarh-Manali national highway has been closed following massive landslides in Mandi. This has led to tourists being stranded in the area. However, there have been no casualties.
The water level in Yamuna was recorded at 203.33 metres at Old Railway Bridge on Monday morning. The warning level of the river is 204.50 metres, news agency ANI reported. On Sunday, 2.79 lakh cusecs of water was released from Hathinkund Barrage into the river.
A video shows flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Thunag caused by a cloud burst. The video shows logs of wood flowing in muddy waters passing between houses in the area. Have a look:
https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1678255519289724928
Heavy rain is expected in Delhi on Monday as well. A flood warning was issued by the state government, as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river.