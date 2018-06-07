Weather forecast today: IMD predicts thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh, 16 states; rains likely in Mumbai, Delhi

Weather news today: Thunderstorm along with lightning and gusty winds is likely to occur in northern Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today

Weather news today: Thunderstorm along with lightning and gusty winds is likely to occur in northern Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, according to reports. Similary warning has been issued for states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In Uttar Pradesh, thunderstorm, squall are predicted for eight districts- Etawah, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Firozabad, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat districts, as per Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

Apart from this, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast “heavy to very heavy” rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 7 to 11. For Mumbai, IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorm. In Delhi, generally cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder or lightning is predicted, as per IMD report.

Light to moderate rains accompanied with thunder storm occurred at isolated places over the western parts of Uttar Pradesh, while the eastern parts of the state remained dry, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. Heavy rains occurred in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The MeT office has issued warnings of thunder storm and gusty winds in the lower hills and the mid hills of the state for the next four days. Light to moderate rains lashed some parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, providing respite to people from the sweltering heat.

Three persons were killed when their house collapsed during dust storm and rains in Rajasthan and two children died in a lightning-related incident in Himachal Pradesh.