Weather forecast today: IMD issues thunderstorm alert for 14 states, heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala

Thunderstorm and duststorm accompanied with gusty winds are “very likely” at isolated places in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh for Monday and Tuesday

Weather today: Parts of 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal, are bracing for thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. These areas are gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from this, heavy rain is “very likely” at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, reports citing IMD officials have said.

Thunderstorm and duststorm accompanied with gusty winds are “very likely” at isolated places in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh for Monday and Tuesday, the MeT department warned yesterday. According to the meteorological department, the districts that might be hit by thunderstorm or dust storm are Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Meerut, Bijnore, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur. The weather office has also forecast “very likely” rain in certain parts of the state.

The latest bout of deadly dust storm over the weekend claimed 17 lives and left 11 people injured. Most of the deaths were caused due to the falling of trees and house collapse, a UP government spokesperson said. Moradabad bore the maximum brunt of the storm, with as many as seven deaths reported from the district, followed by three deaths from Sambhal. Dust storms have become a regular phenomenon in the state that left over 130 people dead last month.

On May 13, 39 people died in various districts including Bareilly, Barabanki, Bulandshahr and Lakhimpur Khiri districts. On May 9, a severe storm left 18 dead and 27 others injured. Five people died in Etawah district, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat. Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 left 80 dead in the state, most of them in Agra district in the western part of the state.