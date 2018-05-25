Weather alert: IMD says heatwave to persist in Delhi NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh till Sunday

With temperatures soaring to severe levels in northern India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued warning of persisting heatwave conditions in Delhi NCR and neighbouring states. (AP)

With temperatures soaring to severe levels in northern India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued warning of persisting heatwave conditions in Delhi NCR and neighbouring states. Dr. Kuldeep, a scientist at the IMD, has warned that the ongoing heatwave will continue in the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and NCR region till May 27, 2018. Delhi, in May, has witnessed scorching heat with temperatures touching 46 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The IMD has predicted that residents of Delhi NCR will face extreme heatwaves in the next week which will continue till the end of this month.

IMD has advised citizens to stay indoors and also predicted that there will be no respite from this scorching heat before May 29. IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely to sustain in north, northwest, central and east India between May 23 and May 27. Dr. Kuldeep informed that with the arrival of easterly winds, the national capital and adjoining states may receive some relief.

On Thursday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded its day temperature at 43 degree Celsius (three notches above normal) and the Palam observatory recorded its maximum at 44.1 degree Celsius. As per Skymet, dry and hot weather will prevail in the national capital as well as NCR region due to northwesterly winds during the next three to four days. The weather forecaster has also warned that moderate winds are expected to blow during the day the rest of the week. On Friday, IMD said that heatwave conditions are to prevail in Gujarat too, ranging between 42-43 degree Celsius. IMD reported that Allahabad may see maximum temperatures touching 44 degree celsius during the weekend.

The weather department also said that heatwave conditions are very likely in Jhansi, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Agra, Firozabad, Etah, Aligarh, Mathura and adjoining areas with possibility of temporary relief at the end of the month.