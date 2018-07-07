Weather alert! IMD predicts heavy rain in many parts of the country; check details

The IMD said heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Kerala, Telangana, south Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on Saturday. (Representative image: PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan Goa in the next five days. The alert comes after many parts of Maharashtra witnessing heavy rains. The IMD in its mid-day release also issued warning for other regions. The IMD said heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Kerala, Telangana, south Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada on Saturday. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to occur in Konkan Goa and Mumbai in the next five days: Ajay Kumar, IMD Scientist, told ANI.

For Saturday, the warning stated, heavy rain at a few places over Vidarbha and heavy rain at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The IMD’s warning for July 8 said, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa.

– Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over South Karnataka and heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Marathawada and Vidarbha.

– Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat Region and Madhya Maharashtra.

– Heavy rain at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Sub­ Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

For July 9, IMD said, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa.

– Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka.

– Heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and Marathawada.

– Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

– Heavy rain at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, and Sub ­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

For July 10, IMD warning said, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places likely over Konkan & Goa and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka.

– Heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places over Kerala and West Madhya Pradesh.

– Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Marathawada, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Region.

– Heavy rain at isolated places over Telangana, Saurashtra, Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan and Odisha.

For July 11, the warning said, rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places likely over Konkan & Goa and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka.

– Heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Kerala.

– Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Region.

– Heavy at isolated places over Saurashtra, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Rajasthan and Punjab.

Meanwhile, on July 3, a road overbridge (ROB) collapsed on rail tracks in Mumbai’s Andheri amid heavy rains. The incident halted local services of the Western Railway for many hours and also affected some long distance trains.