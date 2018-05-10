Weather Alert! IMD issues fresh warning for next five days; thunderstorm, heavy rains likely in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar

In a fresh warning issued by IMD, thunderstorm and rains are expected in the next 5 days across the country. On 10 May, thunderstorm accompanied by squall (wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph) and hail are likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim.

In a fresh warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorm and rains are expected in the next 5 days across the country. As per the IMD, on 10 May, thunderstorm accompanied by squall (wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph) and hail are likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala are very likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds today. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions in Vidarbha and interior Odisha are likely to make summers more torrid for people of these regions. Tomorrow, a thunderstorm accompanied by dusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala as well as Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal.

IMD has predicted that isolated places in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka will likely witness heavy rain on May 12, the day when polling for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 will take place in the state.