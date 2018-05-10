Weather Alert! IMD issues fresh warning for next five days; thunderstorm, heavy rains likely in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar

In a fresh warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorm and rains are expected in the next 5 days across the country. As per the IMD, on 10 May, thunderstorm accompanied by squall (wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph) and hail are likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala are very likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds today. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over South interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions in Vidarbha and interior Odisha are likely to make summers more torrid for people of these regions. Tomorrow, a thunderstorm accompanied by dusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala as well as Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal.
Yesterday, Delhiites witnessed a sudden change of weather after light rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital with gusty winds sweeping the city at 35/36 km per hour. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, whereas the maximum is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, a thunderstorm lashed parts of western Uttar Pradesh yesterday, killing nine people and injuring four others a week after a freak weather system had battered the region. Four people died in Etawah district, three in Mathura and one in Agra in mishaps related to this evening’s thunderstorm. Another death was reported from Hathras district, where a 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning while returning from the fields in Mohabbatpura village.
Thunderstorms and lightning on May 2-3 had killed at least 134 people and injured more than 400 in five states, the Home Ministry had said. Uttar Pradesh was the hardest hit with 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district.