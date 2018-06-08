Weather alert! Hot day in Delhi, rain likely tomorrow

The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. (File photo: PTI)

It was a hot day in the national capital today and the weatherman forecast the possibility of a thunderstorm by tonight and light rains for tomorrow. The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. It was a hot and humid morning in the city with the minimum temperature settling at 32 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s normal. Humidity level oscillated between 68 and 44 per cent. The weatherman has forecast the possibility of light rains/thundershower, accompanied with squall, tomorrow.

The skies will remain cloudy tomorrow with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to settle around 31 and 39 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature yesterday settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature was 29.2 degrees Celsius.