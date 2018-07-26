Wearing sunglasses at night rescues abducted millionaire tea-seller from kidnappers in Haryana’s Manesar, two arrested

Representaive Image: AFP

If there was one benefit of wearing a pair of dark sunglasses at night, this would be it. Harpal Singh, a tea-seller turned millionaire from Haryana’s Manesar, was kidnapped on Monday. The 48-year-old who runs a tea stall outside a Maruti Suzuki factory and helps labourers find work, acquired Rs 3 crore only last month after the state government bought his land. However it didn’t take long for the police to rescue him, and it all happened because of a pair of sunglasses.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a few hours after he was abducted by two men, the police spotted a man wearing sunglasses in the middle of the night, which made them suspicious. Harpal was reportedly made to wear the sunglasses to conceal the tape used to blindfold him. Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said that his limbs were also tied and he was held at gunpoint while the kidnappers were transporting him to their Delhi hideout.

The police said that the two kidnappers who have now been arrested include Janmahan Singh, a migrant labour from Uttar Pradesh and Vatan Ram, a local taxi owner. They knew about Harpal’s recently acquired wealth. Harpal suffered from head injuries due to pistol-whipping and had swollen eyes, while he was rescued.

An investigator informed HT that the kidnappers wanted to extract money from him, and the initial demand made by them was of Rs 3 lakh. However, they ran into trouble when they realised that Harpal was not carrying his phone, which would make it impossible for them to extract money immediately from him. He further informed the police that Janmahan Singh, a labourer knew about his land deal with the government. It is Janmahan Singh who shared the information with Vatan Ram, a local taxi owner who runs his taxis for a app-based cab platforms.