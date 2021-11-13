‘Wearing masks even at home’: SC concerned over Delhi pollution, asks Centre about steps taken

The CJI-led top court bench was hearing a petition filed by 17-year-old Delhi student Aditya Dubey concerning rising levels of air pollution in Delhi.

Expressing concern over the rising levels of air pollution in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Saturday asked the Centre about the steps taken to tackle the situation. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that air pollution was a “serious situation” so much so that “even in our houses, we are wearing masks”.

The CJI-led top court bench was hearing a petition filed by 17-year-old Delhi student Aditya Dubey concerning rising levels of air pollution in Delhi. The top court had earlier directed Centre to take steps and Delhi government to file an affidavit in this regard.