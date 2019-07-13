Weaker sections living in fear, says Salman Khurshid after Unnao madrasa students thrashed for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that people belonging to weaker sections of society are living in an atmosphere of fear.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre over rising incidents of mob lynching and forcing minorities to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Speaking to news agency ANI, Khurshid said that people belonging to weaker sections of society are living in an atmosphere of fear.

“For those people who live in Delhi and such areas, there is no atmosphere of fear but people from weaker sections who live in far-flung places and rural areas and often get no hearings, are surely living in fear. This is our responsibility that we feel their pain. Not only Indian Muslim but every individual of India must feel it,” he said while referring to the Unnao incident.

“You can call it a conspiracy or a narrow thought which is leading to these incidents. How this thought has been sowed into the minds of many people and if there is a mastermind, needs to be looked into deeply,” Khurshid added.

In Unnao, three Madrasa students were allegedly beaten up by a group of four men with cricket bats for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Naeem Misbahi, Maulana Jama Masjid, Unnao said that the boys were beaten up when they refused to abide by their order to raise the religious slogans.

“They also pelted stones at children. On checking the Facebook profile of the boys, we got to know that they have links with the Bajrang Dal,” Naeem said.

However, police said that no religious slogans were raised and claimed that the clash took place between two groups over a cricket match.

“No religious slogans were raised during the dispute, adding that the clash took place between the two sides over a cricket match. The local police took effective action on the issue. No religious slogans were raised. Some people are trying to give it a communal colour out of conspiracy. Police will take strict action against it,” IG Law and Order Pravin Kumar said.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against four people — Kranti Singh, his associates Aditya Shukla and Kamal and one unidentified person. Police said that they have detained Shukla and Kamal, adding that operation is underway to nab Singh who was recently appointed the district secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).