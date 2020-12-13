  • MORE MARKET STATS

We will never forget cowardly attack on our Parliament: PM Modi

By: |
December 13, 2020 9:36 AM

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.

The incident led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan. (File image)

India will never forget the cowardly attack on its Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he paid tributes to security personnel who laid down their lives in the terror attack on this day in 2001.

“We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them,” he tweeted.

Related News

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.

The incident led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. We will never forget cowardly attack on our Parliament PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in US
2Voices of Dissent: Romila Thapar’s attempted analysis of discordant voices paints a sketchy picture
3BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal joins farmers protest in Rajasthan