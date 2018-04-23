‘We will behead you’: Union Minister Anant Hegde receives threat call, case filed

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has claimed to haver received a phone call on his landline threatening to kill him. According to reports, the minister first received a call on his mobile phone at 2:17 am from number +4044 on Sunday. He skipped the call suspecting it to be an internet call.

At 2:20 am, he received a call on landline from 004044000 which was picked up by his wife Roopa. The caller disconnected the call after doing an inquiry of who was on the other side of the call. The caller was speaking in Hindi.

At 2:25 am, when the call was connected again on the landline, Roopa received it. The caller disconnected it immediately. The third time Hedge received the call. It was then the caller threatened to kill him followed by verbal abuses. “You think you are a big leader? We will behead you. We’ll chop your body into pieces,” the unknown caller told Hegde. The Uttar Kannad MP instantly disconnected the call.

The Minister’s personal assistant Suresh Govind Shetty filed a complaint with the Sirsi New Market police station later in the evening. The complaint was filed under the Section 504 and 507 of the IPC.

The minister took to Twitter to put out the details of the incident as well as his complaint. “I am used to receiving threatening calls for a long time now. Last night around 2.30am, on my landline, I received couple of blank calls before the third call started abusing & threatening to chop me to pieces, before I disconnected the call. The caller was speaking in Kannada,” he tweeted.

I have formally lodged a complaint in this context in #Sirsi without any expectations from the govt., Off late, I have lodged series of complaints against antisocial elements harassing & threatining me which so far has not seen any logical conclusion. pic.twitter.com/oLOJRvAkl6 — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 22, 2018

“I am used to such calls & have been ignoring them throughout my political career. I haven’t bothered even to report such calls to the police as I had least expectations that the govt. of the day would respond positively. Even now my perception towards the subject hasn’t changed,” he tweeted.

Hegde had last week claimed that he was target of a failed assassination bid in Karnataka’s Haveri district where his convoy was involved in a road accident. He said that a deliberate attempt was made by a truck to hit his car but the vehicle hit another vehicle of his cavalcade, injuring his staff.