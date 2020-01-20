We will be the cementing force for BJP and JD(U): Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan, this time, left his pocket borough of Hajipur for Paras and got elected to the Rajya Sabha from the seat vacated by cabinet colleague and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who now represents Patna Sahib.

Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday ducked queries about a viable seat-sharing formula for the ruling NDA in Bihar for the assembly elections later this year though he asserted that his outfit would act as a “cementing force” for its senior allies JD(U) and BJP. Paswan, a member of the Union cabinet, also sought to distance himself from recent comments by his younger brother Pashupati Kumar Paras who had suggested that JD(U) headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP fight 100 seats each leaving the remaining 43 for the LJP.

“Paras is a senior leader of the party. He may have spoken something after being pestered with questions by the media. But a seat-sharing arrangement is not made before the media. Of course, once a formula is agreed upon the same will be made public at an appropriate time”, Paswan told reporters.

When probed further on whether the party would insist on a figure that came close to the one his brother favoured, Paswan said “I think the number that Paras spoke about was indicative. The party has six members in the Lok Sabha. One constituency normally comprises six to seven assembly segments. So the number of assembly seats that come under the parliamentary constituencies held by us come close to the 43, he said. He, however, hastened to add “I would reiterate that I saw Paras speak on TV and whatever he uttered was in response to questions from journalists. This is not the time to speak about seat-sharing. Top leaders will take a decision at an appropriate time. I disapprove the practice of issuing statements before the media in this regard”.

Paswan was also asked questions about the tug of war that has been going on between the JD(U) and BJP despite repeated assurances by Union Home Minister and ex-BJP chief Amit Shah that elections in the state will be held “under the leadership of Nitish Kumar”.

“The LJP has always acted as a cementing force between its two allies and I assure you we will play the same role in Bihar assembly polls. We will ensure that NDA puts up a united fight and we return with a three-fourth majority’, the 73-year-old leader said with an air of ebullience. Recently, the pot was stirred by JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor, who held that his party must contest a number of seats that was higher than, and not equal to those fought by the BJP unlike in the Lok Sabha polls last year wherein both parties fielded candidates in 17 constituencies each.

The BJP gave up five of its sitting seats to accommodate the JD(U) which had returned to NDA in 2017 – and while it won all the 17 the ally bagged all but one. LJP, too, came up with a cent per cent strike rate winning all the six seats it had contested.

Paswan, this time, left his pocket borough of Hajipur for Paras and got elected to the Rajya Sabha from the seat vacated by cabinet colleague and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who now represents Patna Sahib.

The LJP founder, however, parried questions about assembly polls in Delhi where his party has been contesting with marginal success and where the BJP is said to be wary of going it alone and planning to take alliance partners like JD(U) and Shiromani Akali Dal along.

“Chirag is now the partys national president. He will take a call based on the situation that the party is presented with’, Paswan quipped. Controlled by Paswans family,LJP underwent the proverbial generational shift recently when the Union ministers son who is the MP from Jamui was made the national president while Prince Raj, who debuted from Samastipur in a by-poll necessitated by his father Ram Chandra Paswans death took over as state president replacing Paras.