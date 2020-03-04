We were under tremendous pressure to visit riot-hit areas of Delhi: Congress MP

Congress MP from Kerala K Suresh on Wednesday said that his party was under massive pressure to visit violence-hit areas of Delhi. Suresh said that the Congress MPs had not visited the riot-affected areas but MPs from IUML and CPI-Left had already paid visits. “So we (Congress leaders) were under tremendous pressure from our constituencies,” the Congress MP said. This comes on a day when former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited northeast Delhi, which witnessed deadly violence over three days last month.

Reports suggest that Suresh was part of the party delegation that Rahul Gandhi led to the northeast areas of Delhi. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi went to a school in Brijpuri that was vandalised. He said that the school was the future of Delhi but hate and violence had destroyed it. Gandhi further said that the violence benefits no one. “It only harms the people and Bharat Mata,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi also said that Mother India was not benefiting from the division and burning of Hindustan. “School is the future of India. Hatred and violence have burnt it. Nobody has benefited from this. Violence and hate are enemies of growth,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leaders’ visit comes almost a week after violence erupted in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Mustafabad, Chandbagh, Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar of northeast Delhi. In the violence, 47 people lost their lives and over 200 were injured. The opposition parties including Congress blamed the BJP leaders for the violence. They alleged that some BJP leaders had made provoking statements that led to riots. However, the BJP hit back saying that it was the opposition leaders who had incited Muslims against CAA.