  • MORE MARKET STATS

We welcome Supreme Court judgement giving go-ahead to Central Vista project: Hardeep Singh Puri

By: |
January 5, 2021 1:09 PM

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister, whose ministry is executing the ambitious project, said the government would continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction.

hardeep singh puriUnion Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File photo: IE)

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday welcomed a Supreme Court judgement giving a go-ahead to the Central Vista redevelopment project, and asserted that the government has always been sensitive to environmental concerns.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister, whose ministry is executing the ambitious project, said the government would continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction.

Related News

“Delhi is on course to becoming a World Class capital city and in the first step by the time nation completes 75 years of its Independence in 2022 a new Parliament building will be ready reflecting the aspirations of new India,” Puri tweeted.

In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the environmental clearance and notification for change in land use for the Central Vista project.

“We welcome the Judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court giving the go ahead for the ambitious Central Vista Project. Central Govt has always been sensitive to environmental concerns & will continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction,” Puri said in a tweet.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

According to the government’s latest proposal for the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the prime minister’s new residential complex will have 10 four-storey buildings with a maximum height of 12 metres.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, has revised the estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. We welcome Supreme Court judgement giving go-ahead to Central Vista project Hardeep Singh Puri
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Air, road links with Kashmir Valley cut off for second day
2Muradnagar roof collapse case: Main accused contractor Ajay Tyagi arrested
3Central Vista Project: Supreme Court allows construction, says environment clearance ‘valid and just’