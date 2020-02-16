We stand by decision on Article 370, CAA: PM Modi

By:
Published: February 16, 2020 2:56:11 PM

"Be it the decision on Article 370 or the Citizenship Amendment Act, it was necessary in the interest of the country. Despite pressure, we stand by our decision and will remain so," he said.

Modi was addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Amidst continuing protests against the amended citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government stood by the decision despite all pressure.



Modi was addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency.

