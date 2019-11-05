‘We need Kiran Bedi’ chants echo at protest by Delhi Police against assault by lawyers – WATCH VIDEO

Delhi Police personnel held placards with a picture of former Delhi Special Commissioner of Police Kiran Bedi that reads “We need you”. (ANI)

Protesting against the assault by lawyers, Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday raised slogans that they wanted their Commissioner of Police to be someone like Kiran Bedi, suggesting that the actions of the incumbent Amulya Patnaik have been weak. Delhi Police personnel held placards with a picture of former Delhi Special Commissioner of Police Kiran Bedi that reads “We need you”.

#WATCH Delhi Police personnel raise slogans of “Humara CP (Commissioner of Police) kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho” outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO. They are protesting against the clash that broke out between police & lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. pic.twitter.com/f4Cs7kx9Dr — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Thousands of police personnel today gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO in the national capital to protest against the attack by lawyers days after the clash at Tis Hazari Court Complex — the same place where Kiran Bedi as DCP had ordered lathi-charge on lawyers in 1988.

The whole controversy began after a lawyer — Rajesh Agnihotri — was arrested by Delhi Police on the charges of theft. Agnihotri was later brought to the court handcuffed. Seeing Agnrihoti handcuffed, the lawyers erupted in protests and went on indefinite strike.

Later, Kiran Bedi held a press conference and called the lawyer a thief, even though he was discharged by the judiciary. Following her statement, the lawyers assembled outside her office and demanded an apology. However, she did not apologise and instead ordered a lathi-charge on lawyers.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik appealed to all protesting personnel to maintain peace and return to their duties. He also informed that an FIR has been filed in the incidents in which police personnel were assaulted by a group of lawyers outside Saket Court on Monday.

Reports suggest that two FIRs have been registered in connection with the Saket Court case — one case filed on the complaint given by the police officer who was thrashed and another on the complaint of a taxi driver who was hit with a steel rod.

The protesting cops have demanded the reinstatement of suspended police officials, compensation to injured police personnel, strict action against lawyers, and an appeal against the High Court order in the Supreme Court. The Bar Council of India has also asked various bar bodies to identify lawyers indulging in hooliganism. BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said that sparing such ‘rowdy elements’ was tarnishing the image of the institution and it was the inaction of bar bodies that encouraged such lawyers.