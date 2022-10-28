‘We need God’s blessings’: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi over demand to include Lakshmi, Ganesha pictures on currency notes

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal shared the official letter that he had written to PM Modi on October 27 and tweeted, “I have written a letter to the Prime Minister, requesting on behalf of 130 crore Indians that the picture of Lakshmi Ganesh ji should also be put on the Indian currency along with Mahatma Gandhi.”



“The country’s economy is going through a very bad phase. Even after 75 years of Independence, India is known as a developing and poor country…On one hand, citizens need to work hard, but we also need God’s blessings for our efforts to bear fruit,” he wrote in the letter.

Kejriwal said that his request has received tremendous response from the public. “People are very excited by this, everyone wants this to be implemented at the earliest,” he further wrote.



Earlier, Kejriwal demanded that the even if the pictures of Ganesha and Lakshmi didn’t appear on all notes, he requested that at least the fresh notes bore their images.

Citing Indonesia’s example, Kejriwal said, “When Indonesia can, why can’t we?” Lord Ganesh’s image is printed on the 20,000 rupiah note of Indonesia.



