‘We moved a step back and will move forward again’: Agri minister Tomar on farm laws

Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday claimed that the present investment in the sector benefits the traders and not farmers.

Written By FE Online
Tomar said that the agriculture sector needs investment in a big way.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Modi government was not disappointed due to repealing of the farm laws. He said that the government has taken a step back but will move forward again.

“We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership…But the government is not disappointed, we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India’s backbone,” said the union agriculture minister.

The minister said that the agriculture sector needs investment in a big way. He added that private investment flowed into other areas which created jobs and their contribution to the GDP rose. Narendra Singh Tomar was speaking at the inauguration of the agri industry exhibition `Agrovision’ here.

He claimed that the present investment in the sector benefits the traders and not farmers. “You don’t find warehouses and cold storages in villages….Hence prime minister Modi has announced infrastructure investment of Rs 1 lakh crore as well as investment in allied sectors like animal husbandry, food processing, fisheries, herbal farming, altogether adding up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore,” he said.

It may be recalled that thousands of farmers protested for about a year on Delhi borders against the three agri laws. In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to repeal the three agri-laws on November 19. The Centre had introduced a bill to repeal the three agri laws on the first day of the winter session which was passed by both the house – the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the same day.

