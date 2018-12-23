We know how to look after ourselves, Naseeruddin Shah responds to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Naseeruddin Shah advised Imran Khan to stay away from issues that don’t concern him. (Reuters)

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who has been at the receiving end of flak for his remark on Bulandshahr violence, has responded to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest statement that he will show the Modi government how to treat minorities. Speaking to The Sunday Express, Shah advised Khan to stay away from issues that don’t concern him.

“I think Mr Khan should be walking the talk in his own country instead of commenting on issues that don’t concern him. We have been a democracy for 70 years and we know how to look after ourselves,” The Sunday Express quoted Shah as saying.

Addressing a public event in Lahore, Khan had said that his government is taking steps to ensure that religious minorities in Pakistan get their due rights, which was also a vision of the country’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“We have to prove in Pakistan that all minorities are equal citizens… Narendra Modi’s India must be shown how we treat minorities,” he said.

The Pakistan PM’s remark came after the Bollywood actor expressed concern over mob violence in the country. Shah had said that the “poison has already spread” and it will be now difficult to contain it, adding that the death of a cow was being given importance over the killing of a cop.

“It will be very difficult to capture this djinn back into the bottle again. There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands…I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’ they will have no answer. It worries me that I don’t see the situation improving anytime soon,” Shah said.

Shah’s remarks landed him in controversy and evoked protests that led him to stay back from a three-day literature festival in Ajmer, which Shah was scheduled to inaugurate. He was also scheduled to launch his book at the opening session of the literature festival, but this event was cancelled too.

On December 3, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a student, Sumit Kumar, were killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh that was triggered after the slaughter of cows.