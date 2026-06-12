External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly defended India’s purchase of Russian crude oil on Thursday, pushing back against criticism from Western countries and questioning what he described as inconsistencies in their approach to sanctions, trade and global energy security.

Speaking at the Kultaranta Talks in Finland, Jaishankar was asked about India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war and whether New Delhi had been “too sympathetic to Russia” because of its continued imports of Russian oil.

The minister rejected the suggestion and said India’s decisions were guided by practical needs rather than political preferences.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "I buy oil based on cost and availability. So at that point of time, ah much of the oil available on the market was Russia because Europeans were essentially buying up the Middle East oil, which was our traditional supply. So circumstances… https://t.co/GqtIiLYbro pic.twitter.com/AZlslrCBHy — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

‘I buy oil based on cost and availability’

Jaishankar was speaking during a discussion on “Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition” when the question was raised. Responding firmly, he said India purchases oil based on affordability and supply, not geopolitical considerations.

“I’ll make two observations. I buy oil based on cost and availability. So at that point of time, much of the oil available in the market was Russian because Europeans were essentially buying oil from the Middle East, which was our traditional supplier. So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction,” Jaishankar said.

The minister explained that changes in global energy markets following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict left India with fewer options. As European countries increased purchases from the Middle East, India had to look elsewhere to secure energy supplies at reasonable prices.

India has repeatedly maintained that energy security remains a priority and that decisions on oil imports are taken in the country’s national interest.

‘The US asked India to buy Russian oil’

Jaishankar also recalled events from 2022, when sanctions on Russia disrupted global oil markets and raised fears of supply shortages and rising inflation. According to the minister, even the United States recognised the need to keep oil flowing into the market and had encouraged India to continue buying Russian crude.

“People should also remember that, at that time, the United States specifically asked India to buy Russian oil to help stabilise global markets,” he said.

The minister argued that the conversation around Russian oil often ignores how major powers themselves adjusted their positions when it suited their interests.

‘No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons’

Jaishankar also used the opportunity to raise India’s concerns over weapons supplied by European countries that have been used against India over the years.

In one of the most talked-about moments of the discussion, he pointed to what he suggested was a contradiction in Europe’s criticism of India. “No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for Europe weapons vis-a-vis India,” he said.

When asked to explain the remark further, Jaishankar expanded on India’s concerns. “Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India. Not just now but for many years. We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe. I think that’s a reasonable point,” he added.

The comments appeared to show New Delhi’s long-standing position that its security concerns are often overlooked when Western countries discuss global conflicts and international responsibility.

‘Let’s not pretend there is some great principle involved here’

Jaishankar then slammed shifting policies and selective criticism. “After first imposing tariffs on us last year for buying Russian oil, the US then lifted its sanctions on Russian oil. Let’s not pretend there is some great principle involved here,” he said.

The minister suggested that changing policies reveals the practical considerations that often drive international decisions.

“If the policy is on one day and off the next, do it when it suits us and don’t do it when it doesn’t, then come on, we’re all adults in the room. We know how the game is played. So I don’t think this is really about principles or moral sanctimony,” Jaishankar added.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has become one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian crude oil. The imports have helped the country manage fuel costs while ensuring stable energy supplies for its growing economy.

Western governments have often questioned India’s continued purchases from Russia. New Delhi, however, has consistently argued that a country of India’s size must prioritise affordable energy for its people.