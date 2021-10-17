‘We have crossed 300 seats’: Akhilesh Yadav confident of big win in UP elections amid reports of BJP denying tickets to 150 aspirants

The statement came amid report suggesting that the saffron party would deny tickets to 150 aspirants including some sitting MLAs and also those who had lost elections in 2017.

Reacting to reports that the BJP would deny tickets to at least 150 aspirants in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday exuded confidence that his party will claim victory on over 300 seats in the 403-seat state assembly.

“It has been heard that BJP is going to cut tickets of its 150 MLAs. 100 MLAs sat on protest in the State Assembly against CM Yogi Adityanath. We already have 50 MLAs. So the calculation is simple, we’ve crossed 300 seats,” Yadav said.

The statement came amid report suggesting that the saffron party would deny tickets to 150 aspirants including some sitting MLAs and also those who had lost elections in 2017.

The New Indian Express quoted sources saying that the sitting MLAs, who remained comparatively inert and inactive both in the organisation and their constituency during the 4.5 years of the tenure of the BJP government, will not be repeated in 2022.

Moreover, the sitting MLAs who did not desist from issuing controversial statements from time to time putting the government and the party in a tight spot, may face the axe this time. Similarly, age will again be a bar. Those who have crossed 70 years of age will not be given tickets in 2022, said a senior BJP leader.

Yadav also mocked the Centre over India slipping to the 101st position among 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 from its 2020 ranking (94), to be placed behind Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

“Central govt said we will make 5 trillion economy, UP govt said will make one trillion economy but India is behind Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal in Hunger Index. Most malnourished children are in UP. These figures show that the BJP govt is working in wrong direction,” he said.

According to the C-Voter survey, the BJP led by CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to retain power in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh. The survey indicates that while the BJP may lose some seats this time compared to the 2017 polls, it is expected to win the polls by securing a simple majority.

In terms of the seat, the NDA is likely to get around 241 to 249 seats, fairly above the majority mark of 202. On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party may get somewhere between 130 to 138 seats while Mayawati’s BSP may have to settle with 15-19 seats and Congress with just three to seven seats.