We don’t want government alms, make us permanent employees: Delhi Anganwadi association

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved an increase in the honorarium for Anganwadi and Asha workers with effect from next month. (ANI)

A day after the Union Cabinet approved honorariums for Anganwadi workers and helpers, an association of Delhi state Aanganwadi rejected the hike saying they do not want the government’s alms and asked the government to recognise them as permanent workers. Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association President Shivani Kaul said they would boycott the upcoming general election if they are not given assurance in writing that they would be made permanent staff.

“We do not want the government’s bheekh (alms). The campaign promise of the BJP was to give us the status of permanent employee. We want that in written by all political parties and if we are not given it, we would boycott the 2019 general elections,” Kaul said. She said Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association has a total strength of around 13,000 members. She also claimed that out of 22 NGOs that have been tasked with providing food to Anganwadis, about four have been blacklisted from providing midday meal but they are still providing food to Anganwadis.

She was joined by other Anganwadi workers and helpers who highlighted that they were underpaid and were often held responsible for wrongdoings that was done by the NGOs. The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved an increase in the honorarium for Anganwadi and Asha workers with effect from next month.

Anganwadi workers receiving Rs 3,000 per month will get Rs 4,500, while those at mini-Anganwadi centres receiving Rs 2,200 per month will get Rs 3,500, as per the government decision. The honorarium for Anganwadi helpers has also been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250 per month. There are around 14 lakh Anganwadis or child care centres in rural areas across the country and 10 crore beneficiaries, including children under the age of six, pregnant women and lactating mothers. There are a total of 12,83,707 Anganwadi workers and 10,50,564 helpers.