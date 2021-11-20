We don’t have to convert but preach Hindu way of life: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat added that anyone trying to disturb the tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that those following Hindu dharma or the Hindu way of life need not convert anyone and rather preach this way of life to others. He said that Hindus are descendants of the saints and consider the whole world as family and therefore, need to give the truth of self-realization to the world.

“We will go to the world and if science says that they can go to Moon and Mars, we will follow them there too. Hindu is the religion that gives back to everyone their lost balance of behaviour. Hindu is a religion that preaches to return. It preaches to live correctly with nature. It preaches to live together despite diversities like castes, religion, language, country and birth etc….It considers everyone as its own and never considers anyone as a foreigner, even it consider those as its own who does not believe in it. This is our religion, which people today call Hindu religion. We have to give this to the world. We don’t have to convert. We have to teach this way which is not of worship, but a way of living”, said Bhagwat in Hindi.

#WATCH | We don't have to convert anyone but teach how to live. We were born in the land of Bharat to give such a lesson to the whole world. Our sect makes good human beings without changing anyone’s worship system: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a Ghosh Shivir, in Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/bgynm5gNVX — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

The RSS chief said that the Hindu sect makes good human beings without changing anyone’s worship system. He called upon people to move forward together in order to make India a Vishwa Guru. Bhagwat emphasised on the power of organisation in the present ‘Kalyug’ era as the weak is always exploited.

Bhagwat was addressing the concluding function of a three-day ‘Ghosh Shivir’ (musical bands camp) in Madku Dweep in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district. He said India’s religion is truth and the country has shown the way of truth to the world.

Bhagwat added that anyone trying to disturb the tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country.

“Truth always wins. Lies never win. The religion of our country is truth and truth is religion. People of India are considered special in the world because, in ancient times, our saints attained the truth. If we look at history, it is seen that when someone (country) stumbled and got confused, it came to India to find a way,” reported the PTI quoting the RSS chief.

He said our ancestors toured the world, spread knowledge and concepts like mathematics and Ayurveda without trying to change anyone’s identity, all the while considering the entire world as one family.