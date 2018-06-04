We are the senior partner, says JD(U) on seat sharing; Sushil Modi responds

“Our expectation is that the BJP which is the largest party in NDA will deal with its ally in a manner of mutual respect and understanding of certain factors verifiable on the ground,” JDU said.

Amid reports of a turmoil between the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, the ruling Janata Dal (United) has said that it considers itself as the senior partner in the state and expects to be treated in the same manner by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Between coalition partners, as elections approach, there will be discussions on seat adjustments, in the case of Bihar, JDU in our view has always been the senior partner, Nitish Kumar is CM of the NDA even today,” said Pavan Varma, the spokesperson of Janata Dal (United).

The JD(U) leader said that formal talks on the issue have not been held so far. “Our expectation is that the BJP which is the largest party in NDA will deal with its ally in a manner of mutual respect and understanding of certain factors verifiable on the ground,” Varma added.

Later, BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said that there’s no controversy in terms of seats sharing. “There is no tussle. We will decide on the issue of seat sharing the day we hold a formal meeting,” Sushil Modi said.

(Koi vivad nahi hai. Jab dil mil gaye, to seat kaun si badi cheej hai. Har chunav ke andar kaun kitna ladega, nahi ladega, ye saara jis din baithenge, saari chijon ka aelan ho jaayega)

He further said that country’s leader is PM Narendra Modi, while Bihar’s leader is CM Nitish Kumar, the coalition will ask for votes on the performance of both the leaders.

(Desh ke PM Narendra Modi hain, lekin Bihar ke neta to Nitish Kumar hain. Isliye Bihar me jo vote milega wo Narendra Modi ke naam par, aur Nitish Kumar ke kaam ke naam par. Isme virodhabhash kahan hai)

A meeting of the National Democratic Alliance is scheduled later this week. On the other hand, JD(U) core committee held a meeting in Patna on Sunday and announced that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA in Bihar. Kumar, also the JD(U) national president, chaired the core committee meeting at his residence.

The meeting was attended by JD(U) national general secretaries K C Tyagi and Pavan Varma, poll strategist Prashant Kishor and a few other state leaders.