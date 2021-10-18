‘We are scared…’: Migrants leave Kashmir as civilian killings by terrorists continue unabated in Valley

Along with non-locals, Kashmiri Pandits and Sikh families have also started leaving the Valley. They have now started to move to places like Jammu.

With the killing of migrant workers and local residents in Kashmir continuing unabated, non-locals have started migrating out of the Valley, fearing for their lives. Meanwhile, several non-local labourers have been shifted to secure locations by authorities in various districts.

As many as 11 civilians, mostly labourers from Bihar, have been killed in dastardly attacks by terrorists in Kashmir this month.

“Situation is getting bad here. We’re scared, we’ve children with us and hence going back to our hometown,” a migrant from Rajasthan told news agency ANI.

The migrant was leaving Srinagar a day after terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir. This was the third terror attack on non-local workers in less than 24 hours. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras on Saturday evening.

Along with non-locals, Kashmiri Pandits and Sikh families have also started to leave the Valley. They have now started to move to places like Jammu.

Most of these people are government employees appointed under special packages as part of the Narendra Modi government’t rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandit and Sikh communities, and they live in different colonies specifically built for them in parts of Kashmir. These colonies sre located in Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal.

Amid the unabated killings, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has asked all its district chiefs in the valley to gather non-resident labourers and bring them to the nearest security camps “immediately”.

In a message flashed to all district police, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, “All non-local labourers in your respective jurisdiction should be brought to the nearest police or central paramilitary force or army establishment just now.” “The matter is most urgent,” the message said.